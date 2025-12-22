A Visit To Music City Leaves The Blueshirts Singing The Blues

With Christmas just around the calendar, the best thing Santa can do is deliver a certified guarantee that the Rangers will make the playoffs next Spring.

But The Maven's correspondent in Santa Land, tells me that Kris Kringle will give no such guarantee; not after last night's 2-1 loss to Nashville.

In Music City, one could say that the Rangers have a right to sing the blues – but not because they lost to one of the NHL's worst teams; but for the following reasons that contributed to the demise.

1. The club's high-priced stars fail over and over again. Where was rich-man Breadman Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Alexis Lafrenière when you needed them.

2. Once again Jonathan Quick's sterling work in the net – just one goal allowed, the other an empty-netter – is wasted again and again. and again.

3. Opponents think so little of the Blueshirts offense, they often start their backup goalie secure in the knowledge that a popgun (17 Rangers shots) offense will do no harm. Thus, a young Finn named Justus Annunen started in goal for the Preds and Justus triumphed.

In conversation with Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons on the "Bottle Rocket" podcast, I asked Steve – best hockey-writing mind in the country – about the Rangers.

"Their (supposedly) best scorers are getting old," he shot back and last night's game was Exhibit A.

Exhibit B happens to be captain J.T. Miller who is proving to be more injury-prone than useful.

Exhibit C is Jonny Brodzinski. When the Blueshirts have to rely on an occasional fourth-liner for their goals – he got the loner last night too late to do any good – the club's latest mantra must be OY VAY!