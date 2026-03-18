Adam Fox ‘Getting Better’ With Each Game He's Played Since Returning From Injury

Injuries have derailed what could have been one of Adam Fox’s statistically best seasons of his NHL career.
Fox got off to a hot start to the 2025-26 campaign, recording 26 points over the first 27 games. Fox’s momentum was ultimately put to a screeching halt after he suffered a shoulder injury, which landed him on long-term injured reserve.
The 27-year-old defenseman missed 14 games before making his return to the lineup, and his impact was immediately felt, as he helped the New York Rangers’ power play generate five goals in three games.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, Fox sustained a mysterious lower-body injury against the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 5 and was placed right back on LTIR after playing in just three games.
He proceeded to miss another 13 games, and the Rangers struggled mightily in his absence. The Blueshirts went 8-16-3 without Fox in the lineup through his two stints on LTIR.
Despite a slow couple of games from a statistical standpoint upon returning to the lineup, Fox has begun to find his groove once again.
Fox is currently riding a five-game point streak, recording six points in five games, while his individual success has helped propel the Rangers as a team.
Coming out of the Olympic break, during which Fox was activated off LTIR, the Rangers have gone 6-2-2 and the team went on their first four-game winning streak since October 2024.
Mike Sullivan praised Fox for the way in which he’s been able to quickly get back into form and elevate his game.
“I think Foxy has gotten better with every game he’s played,” Sullivan said. “He missed a fair amount of time so it's never an easy thing for players to assimilate right back into the lineup. It takes, depending on how long guys are out, sometimes it takes a little bit longer for them to capture the very best game. I think he's getting better, his game is building.
“Foxy drives offense. He has great vision, he can move the puck, he transitions the puck, he helps us get out of our end, he's active on the offensive blue line, he's very good on the power play. Those are his strengths. He drives offense in a lot of ways. He has good instincts there. I think his game is building, it’s getting better with every game he’s played.”
In 40 games this season, Fox has recorded five goals, 30 assists, and 35 points, while averaging 23:40 minutes.