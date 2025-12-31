All Around The Blueshirts Bush And Others In The NHL

1. By far the Rangers biggest flop – in terms of expectations this season – has been former top pick Brennan Othmann. Either the Blueshirts mis-coached him, or he simply doesn't have it.

2. "Othmann is like an appendix or tonsils," says Blue Collar Blue Shirts columnist Sean McCaffrey. "He serves no function at all for the Rangers and should be removed."

3. Now for the Good News: The Blueshirts are 19-18-5 for 43 points. A year ago they were 16-19-1 for 33 points.

4. Now for the Bad News, courtesy of superscout Jess Rubenstein: "The Rangers are 1-2-1 on the road trip and have earned three points out of a possible eight. If not for goalies Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick, their season would be over right now!`'

5. Now for more Good News: The return of Adam Fox will strengthen the defense, fortify the failing power play and provide missing leadership to a team without a playing captain now.

6. Friday's Rangers-Panthers outdoor "Winter Classic" at loan Depot Park in Miami once again proves how innovative – and daring – he NHL has been under Gary Bettman's commissionership. Another outstanding, dynamic move.

Are The Rangers Any Better Than They Were Last Year?

During the Rangers last game – at Carolina – a devoted fan who I happen to know and respect – did a double-take when he viewed Vin Trocheck on the New York bench.

7. Three decades ago plus – when the Bettman Era began – nobody in his right, or wrong, mind would have dreamed that a regular NHL outdoor game would be played under Florida's sheltering palms.

8. I know a few fans who dare not dream that the Rangers can win in the great outdoors.

9. The Maven believes the Blueshirts will fool everyone and the Panthers will skate off the ice at the end singing "Am I Blue!"