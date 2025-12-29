An Optimist Looks At A Good Blueshirt New Year

Skeptics to the contrary; the season is not yet a dead one for the Rangers.

Sure, it seems that way. My Blue Collar Blue Shirt publisher-buddy Sean McCaffrey, writes "Same Old Rangers" and he has a dismaying point.

After all, there are discouraging words to be said about the team Chris Drury built – or is in the act of destroying, as the case may be.

But there's also hope.

Within memory, a Blues team was dead in St.Louis at this time of year, yet rallied and won the Stanley Cup.

Farther back, 1966-67, to be specific, the Maple Leafs lost TEN STRAIGHT in the homestretch, their coach wound up in the hospital but – You can look it up – Toronto won the 1967 Stanley Cup.

As for the now, check the standings; at 19-17-4, the Blueshirts have 42 points for 40 games. That's not terribly impressive until you look around at the competition. Well, guess what? The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers also have 42 points.

It's close in the Met Division and close in the Atlantic. Granted, Carolina, leading the Met, has the goods. Or, so it seems. Which is why the Rangers game in Raleigh tonight bears watching.

If the Beloved Blueshirts get two goals it will be a big deal. Three and they win!

Let's face it, coach Mike Sullivan has failed to improve the Rangers attack. The "goals for" mark (104) is the worst in the conference; partly because he hasn't figured out a workable power play and partly because overpaid forwards such as Fats Lafreniere constantly underperform.

End Of The Year Crunch Time For The Beloved Blueshirts

It's far too early to suggest that the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> next three road games will determine whether they are a playoff team or not.

You also might want to add Will Cuylle and J.T. Miller – when he's healthy – to the under-performer list.

The strengths are in goal and – to a lesser extent – defense. If the club can pump more goals in the season's second half, a playoff berth is obtainable.

For the moment at least, Brother McCaffrey is right, "Same Old Rangers." The trouble is that the core IS getting old and The Maven is not sure how to fix that.

P.S. See me next month and by that time maybe Matt Rempe will have scored!.