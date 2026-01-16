Artemi Panarin Reportedly Informed That Rangers Will Not Offer Him Contract Extension

All indications are pointing toward a divorce between Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers.
On Friday, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury issued a statement to fans emphasizing the team’s intentions to embark on a retool.
Drury hinted at the possibility that key veteran players could be traded as part of this retooling process.
“This will be a retool built around our core players and prospects,” Drury wrote, “We will target players that bring tenacity, skill, speed, and a winning pedigree with a focus on obtaining young players, draft picks, and cap space to allow us flexibility moving forward. That may mean saying goodbye to players that have brought us and our fans great moments over the years.”
According to multiple reports, Drury held an individual meeting with Artemi Panarin ahead of releasing this letter to the public.
It was also reported that Panarin, who is expected to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, was informed that he will not be offered a contract extension, and that Drury is prepared to work with him and agent Paul Theofanous to trade him anywhere he wishes to go.
According to Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic, the meeting between Drury and Panarin was described as "an honest meeting" and Drury made it clear of the team’s intentions to find an opportunity for him to win elsewhere.
The 34-year-old forward has a full no-move clause in his contract, meaning he can dictate exactly which team he wants to be dealt to.
Mercogliano adds that every player who holds a no-move clause in their contract have been asked about how they feel about the retool plan and whether they'd be open to sticking around for it or would rather go elsewhere.
In 47 games this season, Panarin has recorded 16 goals, 35 assists, and 51 points games while averaging 20:48 minutes.