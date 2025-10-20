At Long Last The Moment Has Come; The Blueshirts Finally Scoring At Home, Maybe

We are fast approaching THE moment; the Rangers vs. their three-game Garden scoring drought tonight at The Garden.

Can you believe it? Three goose eggs out of three home games. Shall we say that it sure must take a lot of practice. Yes? No?

Or, too little practice. With this gang, you never know.

But not to fear because The Maven figures that our divine heroes will end the drought nonsense and get a quickie past Minnesota' Fil Gustavsson, not the greatest goalie since Vezina,

"That New York scores early would be fitting," says The Old Scout, "when you consider that tonight will mark the first of eight Centennial anniversaries. What better time to get the monkey off their backs than against the Wild."

Coached by John Hynes, Minnesota is last in the Central Division and ripe for a Ranger ripping. The Blueshirts' Saturday night win against the Canadiens in Montreal offers a ton of promise. Here's why:

1. PANARIN: Artemi awakened from his dream of a new contract and – for one night – and looked like anything but habeas corpus. He might even break the "schnei" tonight, preferably at Sundown.

2. FOX: Observers who've been tracking Adam believe that he's healthy and sharp enough to pursue another Norris Trophy. Jekyll and Hyde couldn't do this transformation better.

Happy Days Are Finally Here For The Rangers

Hail the conquering (of the Canadiens) heroes!

3. CARRICK: Sluggo Sam is looking more and more like a center and less and less like a plumber. And – man, oh, man – didja see him throw those punches. I know windmills that are jealous.

4. LAFRENIERE: The pride of St-Eustache, Quebec – but not Seventh Avenue – did an excellent imitation of a hard-tryer Saturday night in francophone Montreal. If he does an encore tonight, the Rangers can't lose.

Since everybody is rooting for the Blueshirts to score – and score very early – the evening's melodrama will begin from the opening faceoff and build until someone unlikely – well, how about Matthew Robertson – is the Lamplighter.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Check your nervousness at the door!