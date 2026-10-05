Blueprint For Rangers’ New Identity Emerging During Hot Start

“I think the guys are buying in,” Sullivan said. “When I say their intentions are in the right place, a big part of that is just a commitment to try and work together, play the right way, and when the time comes, they have to block a shot, win a puck battle, stuff like that. I think our guys are certainly committed there. When you look at the makeup of our group, we have an elite goalie in Shesty, and if we build a good team, solid team game in front of him, defend hard, we are going to be in a lot of hockey games.”