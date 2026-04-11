Braden Schneider Feels That He's Been Playing His Best Hockey Of Season Through Recent Stretch

Braden Schneider is entering a critical point in his young NHL career.
The 24-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent this upcoming offseason with no long-term contract extension in place.
Throughout the 2025-26 campaign, Schneider’s overall game has been a point of contention.
It was widely expected that Schneider would take on increased responsibility this season, and in some aspects, he has done just that. Schneider is averaging a career-high 20:31 minutes per game, a nearly three-minute increase from the 2024-25 season when he averaged 17:52 minutes.
“It’s definitely been a change,” Schneider said of his increase in minutes. “Especially early on in the year when Adam (Fox) went down for a bit there, and playing that role against top players. I think it was definitely a bit of a learning curve. It’s finally starting to come together here.”
The point of criticism directed at Schneider’s game stems from his lack of offensive contributions as well as his stagnant development and inconsistent defensive play.
While leap-frogging Will Borgen on the depth chart, Schneider hasn’t necessarily solidified himself as a top-four defenseman yet, something many expected he would do this year.
“There's definitely been stretches where I felt really good about my game and parts where you kind of feel like you could have been doing more, could have been doing a bit better,” Schneider said.
Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the New York Rangers have hit their stride through the home stretch of the season, winning their last five of seven games, and Schneider has also felt his individual confidence growing.
Over this recent stretch, mostly paired alongside rookie defenseman Drew Fortescue, Schneider feels good about where his game is trending.
“I think down the stretch here, especially after the (Olympic) break, I feel like that's the best my game has felt all year,” Schneider expressed. “I'm not sure why it came a bit later than I would have liked it, but I think you just get to a point where you got to try and push through and try to find the game that you want to be playing and feeling good about. I think it just came after the break…
“I think the (my) defending has been really good. I feel like I've been breaking up lots of plays, and starting rushes, and joining the rush, and getting more shots through. I think just those smaller details of defending, and getting into guys, and having a good stick, and starting plays is something I've been really feeling good about.”
Sullivan has emphasized the importance of Fortescue playing with a defenseman like Schneider, making the transition from the NCAA to the NHL much easier.
Agreeing with Schneider’s assessment of his game, Sullivan praised the Rangers’ 2020 first-round pick.
“He's played very well,” Sullivan said of Schneider. “When he’s simple with his puck possession, the decisions he’s making with the puck are good. He’s executing when he has the opportunity to go tape-to-tape. When he’s not, he’s recognizing when to make a simple play. And I just think that’s an important element of being a good defenseman in today’s game.
“I think Schneids has done a good job most recently with his puck possession and recognizing the difference. He’s also making plays when they’re there. I would agree with him, I think he's playing extremely well right now.”
What does this all mean for Schneider’s future in New York, and where things stand regarding a contract extension?
His future with the Rangers remains murky, and there’s no clear indication whether or not the Rangers are looking to give Schneider a long-term contract extension.
Schneider emphasized that his focus lies on ending the season on a high note.
“I’m just trying to make sure I finish off the right way and keep trending in that direction,” Schneider said.