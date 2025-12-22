Brett Berard Presented Another Chance With Rangers Amid J.T. Miller Injury Development

With J.T. Miller placed on injured reserve, the New York Rangers have recalled Brett Berard from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

Earlier this week, the Rangers sent Berard down to the AHL after playing in 11 games for the Blueshirts.

Through much of that 11-game stint, Berard played a third-line role alongside Noah Laba and Will Cuylle.

While Berard failed to record a point, Sullivan liked what he saw from the young forward.

“I thought Brett played well for us,” Sullivan said. “He brings a lot of energy, he can skate, he gets in on the forecheck. I think there's opportunities for him to continue to improve in just the details of his game away from the puck, tracking back into coverage, knowing what his job is, understanding situations, rush, coverage, responsibilities, things like that.

“By no means are we discouraged with his game. I think we have a good understanding of what he is and what he can do, what he can bring to the team. He's a great kid. He brings a ton of energy and enthusiasm when he's here.”

Berard joins Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann with the Rangers, as all three young players will have an opportunity to showcase their skills in hopes of earning a permanent roster spot.

The 23-year-old forward has recorded two goals, seven assists, and nine points in 19 games for the Wolf Pack this season.