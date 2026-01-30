Bumbling Blueshirts Beyond Rivalry Redemption

The Law of Averages was – sooner or later – going to catch up with the Rangers. You had to figure that, because the Law is logical.
After three straight losses to the Islanders, something had to give. Right?
At last – on their final meeting of the season – it figured that, finally, The LOA would get around to ruling in the Blueshirts' favor last night at The Garden.
It seemed like the perfect place and perfect timing for the at-long-last victory. These have been depressing times for The Faithful, especially in this Centennial Year that should have guaranteed a playoff experience.
So what we saw was a truly historic feat – remember you purists – The Maven didn't say "Choke" although the temptation was there.
Not that the 2-1 victorious Islanders are going to win The Stanley Cup; they'll be happy just to get into the postseason.
But, of the three Met Area sextets, Patrick Roy's is the most likeable, distantly followed by the New Jersey skaters and then the once Beloved Blueshirts.
Last night was something – make that plural, somethings – for the Rangers to prove:
1. RIVALRY: Win at last one out of the four meetings: NEGATIVE!
2.FANS: Make the song "You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To" actually work: NEGATIVE!.
3. PRICES: Considering the tab for a Garden beer, you'd think fans would get their moneysworth. NEGATIVE!
4. INCENTIVE: The Garden pulled out all -- off the ice -- stops to honor the team's Centennial.
You had to figure that the pageants featuring legendary heroes would inspire the current crew.
NEGATIVE!
All season long the Isles battled despite losing three major players for the entire campaign – Kyle Palmieri, an offensive force; Alex Romanov, hardest hitting D-man, and solid back up goalie Semyon Varlamov.
Somehow, the Isles have weathered the storm – which, by the way, is not over. That said, they continue to play as hard as possible.
They might make it to the postseason and they might not. But this much is certain, the Rangers could learn from them – if such a feat was possible.
For that to happen, MSG boss Jim Dolan would have to fire Chris Drury and the coach who soon will have missed the playoffs for four straight years!
Three little words, maestro. Not a chance!