Can Gabe Perreault Help Solve The Rangers' Home Struggles?

The Drought-Buster has arrived.

In case you missed it, his name is Gabe Perreault and he's been leading the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack in scoring.

And if that's not enough to impress you, The Hockey News Yearbook has – for two years in a row – listed the 5-11, 178 pound right wing as the Rangers No. 1 prospect.

"Gabe has raw offensive gifts and attacking acuity," is the THN scouting report. "He's destined to work the wall on the power play."

The Maven's Roundtable Scouting V.P Jess Rubenstein suggests that coach Mike Sullivan move J.T. Miller to center while Gabe plays his natural right side and Will Cuylle is on the left.

With Nashville tonight's opponent this will be as good a time for the Rangers to erase the horrible home losing streak.

More importantly, if Perreault could give some pizazz to the power play and energize the team that on Saturday night against the Islanders was – as one fan put it – "was tough to watch" – that would energize The Garden more than prancin' Dancin' Larry.

The Maven predicts that Gabe Perreault will be the Drought-Buster! Put it this way; somebody has to, so why not a 20-year-old whose dad was an NHLer!