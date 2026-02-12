Chris Drury Values Established Prospects Over Draft Picks As Rangers Embark On Retool

The package the New York Rangers received from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Artemi Panarin shows the direction Chris Drury wants to take the team in through this proclaimed retool.
When Drury issued a letter outlining the team’s intentions to retool, he was emphatic about the fact that he does not plan to embark on a rebuild.
What exactly is the difference between a retool and a rebuild, and how does it impact the Rangers’ future plans?
Given that Panarin had a full no-move clause and only gave Drury the green light to make a trade with the Kings, the return of Liam Greentree and a conditional third and fourth-round pick the Rangers got for the superstar forward was notably underwhelming.
However, the structure of this deal is a clear indication of what Drury is looking to acquire.
While the Blueshirts likely could have fetched out a first-round pick from the Kings, Drury is looking to acquire prospects who will be able to join the professional ranks sooner rather than later, which explains why he did not attempt to center the package around a first-round pick.
“You try to identify players that we think can get to this stage and play in big moments and make big plays,” Drury said. “Specifically to him, we valued him and a prospect like him higher than 26 or 27 first-round pick.
“He's an 06 birth year and ready to turn pro, and wrapping up his junior career, and looking forward to get him in development camp. We're certainly excited about having him as a piece in this trade.”
The 20-year-old currently serves as the captain of the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, and in the 2024-25 campaign, he recorded 49 goals, 70 assists, and 119 points in 64 games for the Spitfires.
Greentree was drafted by the Kings in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, and he’s on pace to either play in the American Hockey League during the 2026-27 season or even compete for a spot with the Rangers at training camp.
If the Rangers are to trade more of their veteran or high-valued players, including Vincent Trocheck and Braden Schneider, expect Drury to seek out and prioritize established prospects as opposed to stockpiling draft picks.