Dirty Hockey And The Rangers

When Ducks' defenseman Radko Gudas' leg pile drove Leafs' captain Auston Matthews right out of the season and into the National Hockey League junkyard, it ignited questions right up until this moment. To wit:
* How filthy-dirty was the play? (Don't you dare give me an "But it was 'clean" Duck call!)
* Was Gudas' – a man with a schmutzy rap sheet – five-game suspension fair for his crime? (Should have been more.)
* How clean have our beloved Blueshirts been over the years? (Listen up friends, listen up.) Start with the last question and then we move up.
Over the decades the New Yorkers have had their share of Filthy McNastys but, interestingly, nothing close to the two-time Stanley Cup champion Philly Flyers.
"They weren't called the Broad Street Bullies because they were angels," wrote the late historian Ira Giltler in his book about blood on the ice,
The most notorious Rangers "Bad Boys" over the years included Ivan (Ching) Johnson of the club's first two Cup teams.
"Ching loved to hit," wrote teammate Frank Boucher in his book, When The Rangers Were Young, "but, for the most part, his hits were clean."
The same could be said for Blueshirt tough defenders on the 1940 Cup-winners, Muzz Patrick and Art Coulter.
From the Maven's view, Chris Drury's current club is relatively clean even including the irrepressible Matt Rempe.
Then again, you have to wonder just how "clean" a 6-9, 240 pound forward can be even when he gives you a love tap at 20 miles per hour.