Drew Fortescue Slated To Make NHL Debut For Rangers Against Blackhawks

“We just feel like he’s had enough of an opportunity here this week to be around the group and get comfortable in the surroundings, get him on the ice a handful of times, and then spend a few opportunities with Quinny, one-on-one, watching film so that he has a better understanding of how we're trying to play, so that we can set him up for success. That was our thought, kind of moving into it, and so here we are.”