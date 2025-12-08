Evaluating The Growing List Of Rangers Foes

It's become apparent that even making the 2026 Wild Card fraternity will be no easy task for the Rangers.

There are no more "Humpties" among the opposition. Meanwhile, the Rangers are solidifying with points in seven of their last eight games, but movement must continue forward.

In the past we always could count on Buffalo to be a goner by now; Columbus was no bargain and for the last three years – under coach Mike Sullivan – the Penguins were sliding around

OUT of contention when it counted. Sometimes even the Islanders faded in the stretch.

Last October the Sabres stumbled from the gate but looked better from last place. Pittsburgh has stunned everyone by catapulting into the higher reaches of the Met Division. New coach Dan Muse is responsible for that.

Ever the underdog, the Blue Jackets appear to have strengthened themselves and won't be dismissed from the battle.

Meanwhile, the Islanders with a new G.M. and some exciting kids – led by Dman Matthew Schaefer – rebound every time they appear doomed.

A Blueshirt Point Well-Taken While Blowing The Deuce

Game by game, the Rangers are perfecting the art of blowing overtime contests. They get the point; but is THAT the point? Nay, I say.

But The Maven believes that the Rangers will prevail and are hangin' in even without power play quarterback Adam Fox. In fact they're doing better without Fox than with him in the lineup; and what does that tell you.

"This race looks like it could go down to the wire," predicts The Old Scout. "As usual, injuries will be a factor, not to mention how the assorted young studs come through – or don't – for their respective teams.

Conclusion: This could be one of the tightest races to the wire in NHL annals!