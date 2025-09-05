Ex-Rangers Forward Lands PTO With Big Rival

A former New York Rangers forward has landed a professional tryout (PTO) with one of the club's biggest rivals.

The New Jersey Devils have announced that they have signed former Ranger Kevin Rooney to a PTO.

Rooney is among the unrestricted free agents (UFAs) left at this juncture of the off-season, but he is now a step closer to changing that by landing this PTO with New Jersey. Now, he will be looking to impress at training camp to earn a contract for the season.

Rooney previously played for the Devils from 2016-17 to 2019-20. However, his time in New Jersey ended when he signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract with the Rangers during the 2020 NHL off-season.

Rooney posted 14 goals, 12 assists, 26 points, and 194 hits in 115 games over two seasons with the Rangers. His time with the Blueshirts ended during the 2022 NHL off-season when he signed a three-year deal with the Calgary Flames in free agency.

In 70 games this past season for the Flames, Rooney recorded five goals and 10 points.

