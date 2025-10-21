Fallout From The First Blueshirts Centennial Night

The Garden's first of eight Centennial Nights was a success in the sense that families of the original 1926-27 team were invited and honored.

One of them was Frankie Baird who was in a special box with her son. Original Ranger Frank Boucher's grand-daughter, Frankie took an honored bow when the spotlight shone on her.

Other relatives of the club that won the 1928 Stanley Cup in only its first year of existence also were recognized.

Let's face it, this was a game for fans who appreciate the rich New York hockey history. I am one among them. The Maven proudly remembers the 1950 club that took Detroit to a seventh game and double overtime in The Final before losing.

We – meaning all of us – expected an all out effort by the 2025-26 Rangers and, hopefully, a win.

One such individual is longtime Rangers fan Bernard Rohde of Long Island who cares about both the past and present Blueshirts. Here's Rohde's reaction to last night's game and the home team's effort:

"The organization celebrated the birth of the franchise. Unfortunately someone forgot to tell

the current team to show up. The ice was tilted for most of the evening and not in the Rangers favor.

"The highlights of the evening included the family members of the original team who were in attendance and the Vince Giordano Orchestra which played music from the 1920's.

Impossible For Rangers To Play Any Worse

Well, at least the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> scored a goal in the first period last night at The Garden – that's progress.

"My conclusion: This current team wasn't worthy to wear the sweater! In fact this Rangers team did a disservice to Frank Boucher and Company." Then a pause:

"My prediction: last in the Metropolitan Division!"

Amen.