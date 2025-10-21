Impossible For Rangers To Play Any Worse

Well, at least the Rangers scored a goal in the first period last night at The Garden – that's progress.

You want more? There is no more. Losing 3-1 to the Wild inspires an equation: Rangers=Embarrassment. Period!

On the first of eight "Centennial Nights," the beleaguered Blueshirts weren't worth a cent.

"There are two things you would have thought last night," says The Old Scout. "One, that Breadman Panarin's early goal would have spurred the team to score more. And, two, that the presence of heritage Ranger families would have produced a 100 percent effort."

They got zilch on top of zilch.

Even their supposed saviour-when-all-else-fails Igor Shestorkin was flat on his keester – without his stick – when a fella named Danila Yurov scored his first NHL goal, the game-winner in the third period.

What matters is that the Rangers were so flat that at one point MSG Networks analyst Dave Maloney was so exasperated that he blurted,"The Zamboni will only be needed to do half the ice!"

If you think that's a good one, listen up to J.T. Miller. The captain's post-game comments almost moved me to tears – of disgust.

"We gotta bear down better," said Miller and with a straight face no less. Bear down. Bear down. You have to be reminded to do this on a truly special night?

It was a Centennial Night. There was a capacity crowd inspired by a goal in the first minute and you couldn't bear down? Gimme a break. Give the high-paying customers a break.

Mike Sullivan and New York Rangers’ players were filled with disappointment and frustration after their 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

Needless to say, a frustrated Mika (I've Heard That Song Before) Zibanejad had something to say that was so insightful, I wanted to weep once more: "We've got to be better."

No kidding! Which makes you wonder why this club can't score at home. So, I'll tell you:

1. ALEXIS LAFRENIERE: He's now minus-4 over only eight games.

2. WILL CUYLLE: One lousy point in eight games and minus-1. This was supposed to be HIS year.

3. MATT REMPE'S LINE: The fourth line is the best on the team. That's scary.

Now the good news: San Jose is at The Garden on Thursday. The Sharks have not won a single game this season.

So, we can figure on a Rangers W and at least a goal in the second period! Upon further review; I cannot guarantee a W.