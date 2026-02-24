Fallout From The Golden Goal

1. The Big Question – DID TEAM CANADA CHOKE? Will be fully answered here tomorrow.
2. Two preview hints to the above: A. Connor McDavid missed a clean breakaway. B. Whiz Kid Macklin Celebrini missed a clean breakaway.
3. Madison Square Garden biggies should honor the Gold Medal-wearing Vin Trocheck and J.T. Miller who fully deserve positive recognition on Thursday night before the Flyers game
4. Ditto for coach Mike Sullivan, GM Chris Drury and John Tortorella; among the many behind-the-scenes Gold Medal heroes. (Forget about the regular season now, we're talking The Biggest Prize.)
5. This from Maven Roundtable Executive V.P. George Falkowski: "Lost in all the Team USA triumph was Jack Hughes and his backcheck on Connor McDavid just before the puck went back up ice and resulted in the Gold Medal-winning goal."
6. More detail from George to Jack: "Hughes did four amazing things to win the Gold: A. He threw great-skating McDavid offstride; B. He prevented any attempt on goal; C. Then he chipped the puck ahead to Werensky with one hand (ironic) and then buried the Gold Medal-winner. An incredible sequence."
7. Gorgeous George then ad libs: "That might be the best hockey game I've ever seen!"
8. With all due respect to the error-free Falkowski, The Maven suggests, "Georgie, kindly delete 'might be" and replace it with 'WAS' (Because you're too modest.)"
9. Ace Roundtable photographer and oddsmaker David Perlmutter says, "I had the odds against the Amerks winning at 100-1 against. The game showed that a great performance in a goal can be the huge difference-maker. The Hughes Brothers were the 'feel good story' of the great game!"
10. Finally from that great province of British Columbia, "Bottle Rocket" podcast star Jerry (Teabag) Hack drops the curtain with this neat closer: "Congrats to Team USA – hold your medals up high and roast us every chance you get, because we would have done the same thing to you."
11. Only one ad lib allowed from B.C. – "We'll see you in 2030!!" Teabag concludes. "Can't wait!!"