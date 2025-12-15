Five Reasons Why The Rangers Should Beat Anaheim Tonight

1. GOALTENDING: Igor Shesterkin escaped with a win against the Canadiens after a mediocre performance. On what should be a rebound night, he's better than Anaheim's Lukas Dostal or the vet Petr Mrazek; depending on which stopper coach Joel Quenneville selects.

2 MOTIVATION: The last thing these Blueshirts want to do is being embarrassed. by former frat brothers Chris Kreider and Jake Trouba. Expect the locals intensity to be up 20 percent over their modest efforts against the Habs on Saturday night.

3. THE KIDS: Noah Laba keeps coming on while others lag. Once and for all Will Cuylle appears in shape to build off his goal-scoring against the Canadiens – with a good bit of hitting thrown in for good measure.

4. MORE BREAD, PLEASE: Apart from his penalty shot goal, The Breadman betrayed signs of rising to more than one occasion. His starring role against Montreal hints at another scoring effort tonight.

Mourning the Death Of Onetime Ranger Bobby Rousseau

Although Bobby Rousseau, who passed away yesterday and 85, is best remembered as a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens, he also was a significant Ranger, albeit for a short time.

5. THE LAW OF AVERAGES: Sooner or later, the totally inept Rangers power play has to click;. so why not tonight? Stubbornly, Mike Sullivan refuses to put on defenseman on the point; the point that injured Adam Fox once occupied.

CONCERNS: The Ducks have a better coach in Joel Quenneville and – for the first time in years – look like a playoff team. Meanwhile, the Rangers defense against Montreal looked like it was suffering from mass dyspepsia! It has to get better.