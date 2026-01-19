Following Up On Chris Drury's "Good Luck" Letter To The Fans

Now that we know that Chris Drury's Pulitzer Prize-calibre "Letter To Fans," brought his Rangers good luck – and a hearty win in nasty, old Philadelphia – another good luck charm is needed. Pronto, Tonto!
If the letter brought victory, surely a postcard from Anaheim could make it two W's in a row, don't you think?
The Maven does; and here's what I have in mind. I know that Drury is a busy man, building a Ranger "Culture Machine." This time a mere good luck postcard will do. Here's The Maven's suggestion as to how the postcard should read:
My Dearly Beloved Blueshirts Fans: Assuming, you-all have paid for this year's season tickets:
I know that you think that my letter to you was some sort of a joke and, frankly, I don't blame you for that. After all, my stewardship of your Blueshirts has inspired some humor – dark humor, I'll admit.
Never mind that; what you need to know is that our Rangers do have a core – although I still can't figure out who's in it – and some awfully good prospects.
Talk about prospects, my outstanding choice for coach even managed to squeeze a goal out of Brennan Othmann against Philly, (when some of my scouts thought he needed another two years to get that one.
But I digress. What matters is a win tonight since our present one-game surge promises even more moving ahead. Meanwhile, I hope you like the new "Letter-Postcard" culture we're bringing you. (Saves a few bucks and there's nothing wrong with that, right?)
Sorry, I have to go now. I remain your faithful president and general manager – as long as James Dolan doesn't sell your beloved Blueshirts.
I figure I'm safe for another decade; at least; whether you "Fire Drury" chanters like it or not!