Former Rangers Star Debuts With New Team

Back in June, the New York Rangers traded forward Chris Kreider and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for prospect Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick. This was after Kreider was the subject of trade rumors throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

The Rangers trading Kreider to the Ducks was certainly significant, as the Boxford, Massachusetts native had been an important part of their core during his 13-year stint with the Original Six club. However, after a tough 2024-25 season, the Rangers wanted to shake up their roster, and Kreider was moved because of it.

On Sep. 22, Kreider made his preseason debut for the Ducks in their 6-1 win over the Utah Mammoth. The longtime Rangers forward did not record a point in his preseason debut for Anaheim, but he did throw one hit and had a plus-1 rating.

Kreider introduced Ducks fans to his gritty style of play, as he got into a scrum with Mammoth top prospect Tij Iginla, who is the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla.

Kreider is now expected to be a key veteran for the Ducks as they look to take that next step in their rebuild. It is going to be very interesting to see how much of an impact he can make for the Ducks once the regular season is here.

In 883 games over 13 seasons with the Rangers, Kreider recorded 326 goals, 256 assists, 582 points, and 1,593 hits. The Rangers' 2009 first-round pick was also a two-time All-Star during his time with the Blueshirts.

