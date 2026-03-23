Here, There And Everywhere, Blueshirts And NHL

1. That "Bzzzzz" you're hearing is for "Mr. New Retool," Tye Kartye. I know, because The Maven started the Kartye clamor. I spotted his grit-for-tat biff-bam style first; okay maybe second. But I could spell K-A-R-T-Y-E faster than you can spell C-U-Y-L-L-E.
2. Kartye is a guaranteed starter next season and will prove it from here to Sked's End.
3. Ottawa will be a challenger tonight for a lot of reasons not the least of which is my buddy Travis Green behind the bench. (I'm indebted to Trav for my nickname, Mave. (Big question: Why didn't I think of that?)
4. You don't need a Ph.d in Algebra to figure this out: Not that long ago, the Rangers were playing like Gang Busters; then Commodore J.T. Miller returned. Guess what? The Blueshirts are winless in four (0-3-1). Accident? You tell me.
5. There'll be a large round of applause tonight for The Big Z, as in Zibanejad, as in his 1,000th NHL game. (No, Sean, not his 1,000th MINUS, his game, his game!
6. Another reason to like Guy Smiley Zibanejad is that he genuinely enjoys The Big Apple; which is another reason why The Drury Guy will never be able to unload him.
7. I only wish I was in newly-signed Drew Fortescue's art class in high school when the teacher said, "Maven come up here and draw Drew!" (Only kidding!)
8. If this was the start of the season – You should be so lucky – and I asked you to guess what the Rangers record on March 23, 2026 would be; what would you have guessed? (If you had said 28-33-9, I'd have pulled out The Maven's Fib Detector and autographed Kerry Fraser whistle.)
9. Ex-Ranger – and good pal – Bobby Holik has a good line that could apply for rookie goalie Dylan Garand: "The truly good ones will rise up no matter what!'
10. I did not know Minnesota hockey writer Jessi Pierce, but I know enough colleagues who loved her work covering the Wild and adored her upbeat attitude toward life and journalism. Which explains the shock those of us in the business are experiencing upon learning that she and her three children died in a fire at her Minnesota home!