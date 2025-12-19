How Far Can Igor Shesterkin Carry The Rangers?

Friday it is and, as you know, that means it's "Ask The Maven" time. Today's question comes by way of Greenwood Lake, N.Y, via Andy Mentim Take it away, Andrew.

IGOR SHESTERKIN CARRIED THE RANGERS LAST SEASON. WHAT CAN WE EXPECT OF HIM FROM HERE TO THE NHL FINISH LINE?

The Maven Replies: No matter how you look at it, the 2024-25 season was one of considerable internal dissension involving Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and also Chris Kreider. All of that is past history and – for the most part – the air appears to have cleared in the Blueshirts' clubhouse.

So far, Shesterkin has been playing decently – and sometimes outstanding – in goal for the

Rangers. But his problem – as much as anything – is a popgun offense that often does not supply him with enough goals.

Likewise, back-up Jonathan Quick has done a creditable job. Which means we should expect at least quality goaltending from here to the finish line. What remains to be seen is how coach Mike Sullivan crafts his offense to produce more goals than the team is generating now.

The bottom line is that Shesterkin can do plenty – and will do plenty – but he cannot do it alone.