How Strong Is The Character Of These Rangers?

Dissension can ruin a hockey team; that's a given.
At the moment, we can't be sure what's going on in the Blueshirts' dressing room but there are clues. What we do know is what the players are saying on the record.
J.T. Miller once more blamed himself for not doing more as club captain. (The Maven's question is this; what's he waiting for?) J.T. also eloquently added: "I'm at a loss for words."
Or, how about this from coach Sullivan: "This game is not for the faint of heart." (I ask you; is that not a rip at his club's character? Sure sounds like it, doesn't it?)
Then, there's that recent New York Post headline: "RANGERS RUNNING OUT OF ANSWERS AS LACK OF MENTAL FORTITUDE CAN NO LONGER BE IGNORED."
We'll get a look at this fortitude-less sextet tonight when it faces off against the Senators. After a four-game losing streak, the Sens barely beat last-place Vancouver 2-1. How about this? The Ottawa skaters are down to their fourth-string goalie, Kevin Merilainen.
If this isn't the best opportunity for the Rangers to show some fortitude and win a home game, then nothing is.
Put it this way, the Blueshirt Mantras for this Centennial season have decreased in this order:
1. Stanley Cup – Or Bust! 2. Playoffs – Or Bust. And now the latest: WIN A GAME – OR BUST! Hey, you never know!