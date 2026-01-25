Igor Shesterkin: Mystery Man Of The Blueshirts

What's with Igor Shesterkin? Do you have any idea about his status?
We know that he's wealthy but we don't know how healthy our Faithful Comrade is today. This is very important for several reasons:
1. We're tired of watching Spencer Martin lose games; nice guy that I'm sure that he is.
2. Since Jonathan Quick hasn't won a single game this year, who needs to watch our favorite senior citizen goalie drop yet another.
3. And since His Eminence Chris Drury is ready to peddle half his team, it would be nice to see Iggy back playing again – unless, of course, Mike Sullivan's favorite goalie would like to take a sabbatical for the rest of this miserable Rangers' season.
The Maven's insider's insider tells me that dearly beloved Igor wants to play.
"It's important that he does play," my insider's insider insists, "not for saving the season but to continue to either increase his value to the organization – or to another one."
Yeah; as sure as the Number 1 Broadway Local stops at Times Square, the Blueshirts would peddle Shesty – but the return would have to be extra-handsome.
"If Drury finds the right deal for Igor, he'd have to persuade him to waive his NMC and then move him," my trusty source asserts. "You can always find a goalie; there are plenty of really good ones. But finding a top center or top defenseman is not as easy."
The asterix here hinges on Drury's thinking.
"If the GM thinks he can put the pieces in place quickly," my impeccable source concludes, "then he should keep Iggy."
In the meantime, my message is almost the same as the start of this story: COME OUT, COME OUT WHEREVER YOU ARE!