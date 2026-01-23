Logo
New York Rangers
What You Want To Know About The Rangers And Don't As Well

What You Want To Know About The Rangers And Don't As Well

Stan Fischler
1h
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

1. What happens when Igor Shesterkin is fit to return? One thought is that management should rest him for the rest of the season but that wouldn't go over with the paying customers.

2. The Maven's source tells me that Iggy wants to finish the season in goal; period!

3. Adam Fox's story is different. Now that it's apparent that the erstwhile Norris Trophy-winner is brittle, let him have the remaining schedule as a sabbatical. 

4. Fox is tradeable but definitely will not forsake his no-trade contract clause. Like it or not, Lord Drury is stuck with the Old Boy.

5. What a flight from Nobody to Somebody to Nobody again – "The saga of Matt Rempe." The Skating Giraffe broke his thumb in a fight that was as necessary as warts. 

6. The Rempe tragedy is that the day of his last (pre-injury) fight, Superboy actually had become a valuable fourth-liner with the most NHL ice time of his life.

7. My apologies to Mika Zibanejad for leaving him off my list – "Five Most Valuable Rangers." Upon. further review, I'd insert Z and delete Sam Carrick 

8. I should have remembered that superscout Jess Rubenstein was another who told  me as far back as last summer that these Rangers would miss the 2025-26 playoffs.

1. With the Rangers surrender of the 2025-26 season – now confirmed by Chris Drury's ominous letter to Blueshirt fans – you have to wonder whether Igor Shesterkin will want to play again – and maybe get injured again – this season?
9. Rubenstein: "Trading Chris Kreider was a bad move," says Rubenstein. "It did more harm to the team than good!"

10. If the 2024-25 Rangers smelled bad, the current outfit should hire "Odorbusters" 

11. New nickname for the West 33rd Street Strip between Seventh and Eighth - site of the MSG Players' Entrance: "Alibi Alley." 

