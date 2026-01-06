Igor Shesterkin Placed On Injured Reserve While Adam Fox Lands Back On LTIR

The New York Rangers have received a devastating blow in the form of two major injuries.

Igor Shesterkin was placed on injured reserve, while Adam Fox was placed back on long-term injured reserve.

In the first period of the Rangers’ game against the Utah Mammoth, with JJ Peterka driving to the net, Shesterkin’s leg seemed to get caught in an awkward position.

After lying on the ice in agony for over a minute, Shesterkin made his way to the locker room with the help of a trainer, unable to put any weight on his leg.

According to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, the worst-case scenario regarding Shesterkin’s injury was avoided, but he will continue to be evaluated.

The Fox injury comes as a surprise.

It’s unclear when or how Fox sustained this apparent lower-body injury, as he did not exit the game on Monday night.

The New York Rangers' 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth was overshadowed by Igor Shetserkin's injury scare.

Fox had played in just three games after missing the previous 14 matchups with an upper-body injury after landing on LTIR.

The 27-year-old defenseman will be out for at least the next ten games.

The Rangers have recalled Spencer Martin and Scott Morrow from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.