Igor Shesterkin's Injury Will Impact Rangers' Outlook On Season And Trade Deadline Strategy

The New York Rangers’ 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth was overshadowed by Igor Shetserkin’s injury scare.

In the first period, with JJ Peterka driving to the net, Shesterkin’s leg seemed to get caught in an awkward position.

After lying on the ice in agony for over a minute, Shesterkin made his way to the locker room with the help of a trainer, unable to put any weight on his leg.

Mike Sullivan confirmed that Shesterkin is being evaluated for a lower-body injury, but he did not delve into much detail regarding his long-term status.

“I mean, obviously we don't want him to get hurt,” Sullivan said. “He's an important part of this team, and hopefully it's not too serious. I don't have an answer for you because obviously they're gonna do more more testament right now he's being evaluated.”

While it’s never safe to assume anything, Shesterkin’s injury certainly did look concerning, and if he is indeed slated to miss a long period of time, the Rangers are in a heap of trouble.

Shesterkin serves as the Rangers’ engine, and his loss for any period of time is extremely problematic for the Blueshirts.

“There are certain guys that drive your team. He's one of them for us,” Sullivan said of Shesterkin. “He's an elite player at his position. I think he's one of the very best in the game. When you lose a player like that for any length of time, those types of players are difficult to replace.”

Jonathan Quick ultimately filled in for the injured Shesterkin and recorded 14 saves on 17 shots. He set the tone, making some crucial stops while also showing a level of passion, specifically when Daniil But bumped into him, and decided to go after him.

If Shesterkin is to miss time, the Rangers will be forced to rely on the 39-year-old Quick.

“He's a fierce competitor. He's still an excellent goalie,” Sullivan said of Quick. “He's one of the leaders in that room, for good reason. His body of work speaks for itself. If you ask my opinion, I think he's a first ballot Hall of Famer with what he's accomplished in the game. He loves the game, and he loves to compete, and he's very capable.”

The game, in which the Rangers were unable to hold onto a one-goal lead in the third period, en route to an overtime loss, feels meaningless due to what could possibly be at stake with Shesterkin’s injury and the ripple effect it would have on the rest of the team.

As it stands right now, the Rangers are three points out of a wild-card spot with three games in hand as it will be a dog fight to make the playoffs.

Igor Shesterkin Exits Game Against Mammoth After Suffering Scary-Looking Injury

In the first period of the New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a>’ Monday night game against the Utah Mammoth, Igor Shesterkin suffered a scary-looking lower-body injury.

The direction Blueshirts’ general manager Chris Drury will go at the trade deadline would drastically change if Shesterkin’s injury were to be serious.

When talking on WFAN Radio, Rangers owner James Dolan gave a vote of confidence to Drury, preaching patience as the team tries to build a culture under Sullivan, essentially ensuring Drury is not on the hot seat despite the team’s disastrous 2024-25 campaign and inconsistencies through the first half of this season.

Staying a float in the Eastern Conference is a difficult task without Shesterkin.

If Shesterkin is out for a long period of time, Drury may be forced to take a selling approach at the trade deadline, directly impacting Artemi Panarin, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and is still without a long-term contract extension past the 2025-26 season.

There’s a lot that hinders on Shesterkin, and the severity of his injury will in all likelihood be revealed within the next couple of days.