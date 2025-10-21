Rangers' Emotions And Frustration Boil To The Surface After Loss To Wild

Mike Sullivan and New York Rangers’ players were filled with disappointment and frustration after their 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

On Saturday night, the Rangers flipped the script from their scoring struggles, overcoming a 2-0 deficit against the Montreal Canadiens to win 4-3 in what was an emotional victory.

It seemed as if the Rangers had turned the page from their offensive woes, and could finally move on as a team.

However, it didn’t quite work out that way.

Despite a strong start and goal from Artemi Panarin less than one minute into the contest, the Rangers were quickly on their heels.

The Wild began to dictate the pace of play, and it didn’t take long before Jonas Brodin tied the game at 1-1.

While the Rangers had their chances and moments throughout the second and third period, they weren’t as sharp as we saw them just two days earlier in Montreal.

In Montreal we saw a defensively steady and physically-demanding Rangers team. That same team did not show up on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

The game-winning goal came in the third period from Danila Yurov, and the Rangers couldn’t find a way to even up the score.

Minnesota looked and played like the hungrier and more aggressive team, it’s just that simple.

“This wasn't nearly the game that we've been putting on the ice, game in and game out,” Sullivan said. “We knew we were going to play a team that was going to come in with urgency based on circumstance, and we didn't match the urgency. That was the challenge. We got outplayed tonight.”

“It comes down to puck battles. They were quicker to pucks, they were harder on the pucks. It's hard to have success when you're on the wrong side of those puck battles. A lot of times it's going to decide who has possession. It's going to decide where the game is going to be played territorially. I thought they were quicker to pucks and were harder on pucks.”

The Rangers’ scoring woes also continued. The Blueshirts have only scored a grand total of one goal in their past four home games.

Players have tried to convey a positive message that their abundance of chances will eventually lead to goals.

After Monday night’s loss, their frustration was unleashed and patience clearly had run thin.

Mika Zibanejad was in disbelief, and he didn’t give any excuses for their offensive struggles, with his raw emotion on full display.

“What else should I do more? I have to score,” Zibanejad said. “Yes, I understand that, but I’m getting to the chance. I’d be more worried if we didn’t get any chances. … It’s frustrating for us. It’s frustrating for me. How many looks did we have? Not just this game; just overall. I honestly don’t know what else to do.”

It’s hard to say, but the Rangers don’t have the skill and offensive firepower that once headlined their team.

New York’s forward core and line combinations are filled with flaws and there just aren’t enough difference makers that could change a game with their offensive prowess.

The likes of Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller and Adam Fox have been forced to carry the offensive load, and it is clearly weighing on them.

Chances are just chances, and eventually those opportunities have to translate to goals, there’s no other way of putting it.

“I’m not going to point the finger at anything, we gotta bear down,” Miller said. “We just gotta bear down… We didn’t play to our identity tonight.”

The Rangers will be back in action on Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks.