James Dolan Gives Chris Drury A Vote Of Confidence In Rare Media Appearance

New York Rangers owner James Dolan made a rare media appearance, speaking on WFAN radio on Monday.

Despite missing the playoffs last season and continuing their downward spiral through the first half of the 2025-26 season, Dolan believes the team is going in the right direction.

The Rangers fired Peter Laviolette following their disastrous 2024-25 campaign and hired Mike Sullivan, making him the highest-paid coach in NHL history.

He believes in the tandem of Chris Drury and Sullivan to help establish a newfound culture in New York, seemingly blaming the previous coaching staff for the team’s past failures.

“You have to be patient. The team has to jell together. They have to see that they can win. They have to believe in themselves,” Dolan said. “I think the team from last year didn’t really believe in themselves. So, installing that kind of culture — and hockey is even harder because there are more players, right? — that’s going to take a while…

“He (Drury) and Mike Sullivan are installing a new culture into that club, and that does not happen overnight.”

Since Drury took over as the Rangers president and general manager in 2021, he has let go of three head coaches: David Quinn, Gerard Gallant, and most recently, Laviolette.

Dolan praised Drury, emphasizing that he has faith in him to turn the team around.

“What I can tell you about Mr. Drury from the day I hired him is Chris Drury is a winner and a competitor. He’s won, himself, he can’t stand to lose,” Dolan said.

While being an owner known for some impatient tendencies, Dolan has preached patience regarding the current state of the Rangers.

“As an owner you have to be patient. The guy sets out a plan. When I get impatient is when we veer off the plan, reach for the shiny thing and think we can win a championship or build a championship team in one fell swoop,” Dolan said. “You know, I’ve been at this for almost 30 years and I can tell you it does happen once in a while but I don’t think that’s the way. I don’t think that’s how we’re going to win.”