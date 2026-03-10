Jaroslav Chmelař Refers To 2025-26 Season As A ‘Dream Come True’

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Jaroslav Chmelař.
For any fifth-round pick, it’s an uphill battle to eventually crack an NHL roster, and it was no different for Chmelař, who was selected by the New York Rangers with the 144th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Over the years, Chmelař has climbed the Rangers’ prospect rankings, culminating in this season, where he earned some NHL time.
While he may have yet to carve out a permanent role with the Blueshirts, the 22-year-old forward expressed his gratitude for his time in the NHL thus far.
“Really, really special,” Chmelař said of the nine NHL games he’s played in. “If you would have told me that in the summer, I would have told you, ‘I’m going to do my best.’ Now that I've been up here a couple of times, it's a dream come true. Being around the guys, learn from them, see what they do on the ice it’s been awesome.”
Chmelař has been called up a couple of times throughout the 2025-26 campaign, as Mike Sullivan was informed earlier in the season that Chmelař was the Hartford Wolf Pack's best and most consistent player.
Spending most of his time in the American Hockey League over the course of the season, Chmelař has thrived, playing top-six minutes in a prominent role with the Wolf Pack.
In 46 games with the Wolf Pack, the Czech native has recorded eight goals, 17 assists, and 25 points.
It’s taken quite a while for Chmelař to make a name for himself, but he always knew making the NHL was within his reach.
“I think it’s just dedication,” Chmelař said of the strides he’s made. “Everybody has that goal, to come up here and stay. I’ve been doing my best the past few years to achieve that goal.”
Chmelař has been playing a bottom-six role with the Rangers, averaging 8:14 minutes in nine games.
On March 5 in the Rangers’ 6-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Chmelař scored his first NHL goal in grand fashion on a breakaway, and the celebration said all you needed to know about the young rookie’s emotions.
“I can't really describe how special it was. It was insane,” Chmelař emphasized. “Scoring the first one at Madison Square Garden, where all the people went crazy, it’s just a feeling I will never forget.”
Given the Rangers’ current situation, in the midst of a “retool” as Chris Drury put it in his Jan. 16 letter to fans, Chmelař, along with other prospects, have a real opportunity to audition for a permanent spot in New York’s lineup moving into the future.
“Every time I step on the ice, I want to put my name up there, and put the best game for everybody to see,” Chmelař said. “I want to be helpful for teammates, so hopefully good things come out of that.”