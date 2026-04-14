Jonathan Quick Recounts Last Career NHL Game As A ‘Special’ Night

“I mean, a guy like him, he's as good a teammate as you can find. I've been thinking about it for a little bit now after finding out that was going to be his last year. It's like, things that I could say,” Vincent Trocheck said. “There's an infinite amount of positive things you can say about him. When you have a career as long as his, you come across hundreds of different teammates. Before being lucky enough to play with him a few years ago, you talk to guys that he played with, and every single one of them says the same thing. ‘He's the best teammate, an unbelievable guy.’ He's always trying to set things up to bring the guys together. He is the definition of a glue guy.