Jonathan Quick Set To Retire At The End Of 2025-26 Season

Jonathan Quick will officially retire at the end of the 2025-26 season.
Quick confirmed that the New York Rangers’ Monday night matchup against the Florida Panthers will be his last NHL game.
“Obviously, the past few years, very lucky to be part of this organization and wear this jersey, but tonight will be my last game in the league,” Quick said. “You know, I'm looking forward to it. Very fortunate. Wife flew down with the kids. So they'll be here in attendance tonight. My parents will be here. So looking forward to this last one and try to get one more win here.”
For 16 of his 19 NHL seasons, Quick spent with the Los Angeles Kings, where he won two Stanley Cups as the starting goaltender and earned the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2012.
After winning the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, Quick signed with the Rangers, and he has spent his last three seasons in New York, serving as Igor Shesterkin’s backup.
In 75 games for the Blueshirts and 69 starts, the 40-year-old goaltender has recorded a 35-29-6 record, .911 save percentage, and 2.46 goals against average.
Quick revealed that he had made up his mind about retirement quite a while ago and had informed both Chris Drury and Mike Sullivan.
“With the ups and downs the season, you don't really want to admit it to yourself, you know? So as we kind of got towards the end of the season here, I let Chris [Drury] know and Sully know,” Quick said. “Just so they can plan accordingly. I'm grateful for them. They've helped me out through this process. And let me know games I'm going to start so I can make sure to get the family there and stuff like that.”
Dylan Garand, a potential candidate to take over the backup goaltending role behind Shesterkin next season, has been with the Rangers since being called up on Mar. 20.
During Quick’s seven-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Garand started in two games, posting a 1-0-1 record, 1.44 goals against average, and .954 save percentage.