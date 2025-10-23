Juuso Parssinen Gives Honest Assessment About Move From Center To Wing

While Juuso Parssinen’s natural position is at center, we’ve exclusively seen him playing at the wing this season for the New York Rangers.

Going into training camp, the third-line center role was up for grabs, and Mike Sullivan confessed that Parssinen would be given an opportunity to earn that spot.

“I would envision Parssinen be given a significant opportunity,” Sullivan said. “When we think about if you build a criteria around the types of players that we're going to build an identity that I just described, we think Parssinen has a lot of those attributes.”

The trust from the Rangers organization in Parssinen was shown during the offseason when the team signed the 24-year-old forward to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension.

Even with the new contract in place, nobody could have anticipated standout rookie Noah Laba taking over training camp by storm, as he played exceptionally well and stood out amongst the rest of the pack, leading to him earning that third-line center role.

With Parssinen unable to secure the third-line position, he found himself serving as a healthy scratch on opening night.

So far, Parssinen has played four out of the Rangers’ eight games this season on the wing instead of at center.

Despite usually being accustomed to playing down the middle, he has some experience playing on the wing over the course of his NHL career, so it hasn’t been an overly difficult transition for Parssinen.

“The first time I played like three years ago, during my first or second year, that was hard because I literally never had played wing before,” Parssinen said. “As I’ve gotten the reps in these past few years, it’s just about being comfortable seeing the game like how it is on playing wing. At the end of the day, it is a small difference at center or wing. These past few years, the more I played wing, the more comfortable I got, and now, I feel like I can play wing too.”

Parssinen has yet to earn a consistent role with the Blueshirts. He’s been in and out of the lineup, which hasn’t been easy for him.

However, Parssinen knows it’s on him to elevate his level of play in order to eventually carve out a permanent role with the Rangers.

“If you want to get a rhythm, if you are in and out (of the lineup), of course it makes it more difficult, but that’s never an excuse to not be ready to play,” Parssinen said. “I have to perform, it's never gonna be an excuse that I haven't played.”