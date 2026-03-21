Juuso Parssinen Sheds Light On His ‘Disappointing’ 2025-26 Season

“I think he can be a momentum guy for us. He can help us build momentum just through his puck pursuit game and then his possession game, keeping the puck down low in the offensive zone. When he plays center, he has good size. He can lean on people down low in the defensive zone, kill plays in the corners, help us get out of our own zone. I think that’s the game, when Juuso is at his very best, that’s what’s happening.”