Matt Rempe Placed On Injured Reserve Due To Fight Against Ryan Reaves

The New York Rangers have placed Matt Rempe on injured reserve.

During the New York Rangers’ matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 23, Rempe fought Ryan Reaves and made his way to the locker room immediately after.

Rempe ultimately did not return to the ice and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with an upper-body injury.

When addressing Rempe’s injury status last week, Sullivan emphasized that Rempe is expected to be out long term.

According to Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic, Rempe will be out for multiple weeks, if not months, and it’s not considered season-ending, but he’s not expecting a return until some point later in the season.

Vincent Trocheck Returns To Practice For The First Time Since Suffering Injury

Vincent Trocheck continues to make progress in his recovery from an upper-body injury.

With Rempe placed on injured reserve and Urho Vaakanainen considered to be day-to-day with a lower-body injury, the Rangers called up Connor Mackey from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.