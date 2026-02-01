Logo
New York Rangers
Mike Sullivan Outlines Expectations For Vincent Iorio cover image

Mike Sullivan Outlines Expectations For Vincent Iorio

David Gonzales-Imagn ImagesDavid Gonzales-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers made a surprise pick-up on Saturday, claiming defenseman Vincent Iorio off waivers. 

Iorio was waived by the Sharks, and the Rangers decided to take a chance on the 2021 second-round pick. 

Will Iorio immediately slot into the Rangers’ lineup? That remains unclear, but after trading Carson Soucy to the New York Islanders, Iorio should get an opportunity to earn a spot with the Blueshirts. 

Mike Sullivan hinted about what sort of role Iorio could play and what he expects from the team’s latest acquisition. 

“I don't know a lot about him. I know a little bit about him. I know he's going to bring good size,” Sullivan said of Iorio. “He's a young kid I think he could potentially help us with our puck-moving ability back there. I think he defends pretty well with his size. 

“I know our hockey operations department obviously thinks highly of him, and that's why they claimed him. I look forward to seeing him in person and getting to know him and working with him. We'll see where it goes.”

The 23-year-old defenseman has recorded four assists in 30 career NHL games.

Latest News