Rangers Big Forward Named Top Breakout Candidate

After a tough 2024-25 season, the New York Rangers will be looking to bounce back this upcoming campaign. If they hope to do so, they will not only need their stars to step up but also some of their youngsters to take steps forward in their development.

In a recent article for NHL.com, Pete Jensen argued that forward Will Cuylle is the Rangers' top breakout candidate for the 2025-26 season.

After scoring 13 goals and recording 21 points in 81 games during the 2023-24 season, Cuylle noticeably improved in 2024-25 with the Blueshirts. In 82 games this past season, he posted new career highs with 20 goals, 25 assists, and 45 points. With numbers like these, he undoubtedly showed off his offensive potential this past season.

With Cuylle being just 23 years old, it is certainly possible that he could take another step forward with his play this upcoming season. With the Rangers looking to get back to being a playoff team, they certainly will be hoping that the 6-foot-3 forward can take that next step and cement himself as a legitimate top-six forward. This is especially so with the Rangers moving on from Chris Kreider this off-season, as Jensen noted.

The potential for Cuylle to hit the 30-goal and 60-point marks is there, and it will be interesting to see if he can do just for the Rangers in 2025-26 from here.

Recent Rangers News

Former Rangers Forward Still A Free Agent

J.T. Miller's Presence Is Exactly What Team USA Needs At The 2026 Winter Olympics

The Star Spangled Skaters At The Garden During World War II

New Rangers Defenseman Is Exciting Addition