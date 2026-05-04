Rangers Fire Grant Potulny Among Other Wolf Pack Coaches In Sweeping AHL Shake-Up

On Sunday, coaches Grant Potulny, Jamie Tardif, and Paul Mara were all relieved of their duties with the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Potulny served as the Wolf Pack’s head coach for two seasons, but the team failed to reach the postseason during his tenure.
The Wolf Pack finished last in the Atlantic Division with 60 points and a 26-38-8 record, marking a disappointing 2025-26 campaign in Hartford.
This news also comes just two days after it was reported that Jed Ortmeyer would not be returning as the Rangers’ director of player development.
Ortmeyer will be replaced by Tanner Glass, who has been the assistant director of player development for the Blueshirts since 2019.
The Rangers brought back Kevin Maxwell in April to be the team’s director of pro scouting and director of player personnel.
“We are looking at every different department and areas as to what we can do better,” Rangers’ president and general manager Chris Drury said during his exit interview about whether or not he’s considering changes to the team’s player development staff.
In the 2026 NHL Draft, the Rangers will hold 11 picks and are in the midst of “retooling” the roster, with the focus of accumulating more draft picks and prospects, as articulated in Chris Drury’s letter to fans issued on Jan. 16.
The NHL Draft Lottery is set to take place on Tuesday. The Blueshirts have a 11.5% chance to get the first pick, 11.2% chance to get the second pick, 7.8% chance to get the third pick, 39.7% chance to get the fourth pick, and 29.8% chance to get the fifth pick.
“It's exciting because we can potentially add a high-quality player that could potentially be a New York Ranger for a long time,” Mike Sullivan said. “And so from that standpoint, it's really exciting.”