Rangers Forward Could Be Nice Surprise

During this past season, the New York Rangers acquired forward Juuso Parssinen as part of the trade that sent Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey to the Colorado Avalanche. This was the second time Parssinen was traded in 2024-25, as the Nashville Predators dealt him to the Avalanche back in late December.

Following being acquired by the Rangers, Parssinen recorded two goals, five points, 17 hits, and a plus-1 rating in 11 games. However, all five of his points with the Blueshirts came in his final three appearances of the year. This included a one-goal and three-point performance against the New York Islanders on April 10.

Overall, Parssinen's strong finish to the season was encouraging to see, even if it was at a point of the year when they were eliminated from playoff contention. Now, the 2019 seventh-round pick will look to build off that during his first full season with the Rangers in 2025-26.

With Parssinen still be just only 24 years old, the possibility of him hitting a new level for the Rangers should not be ruled out. The 6-foot-3 forward has shown offensive upside in the past, as he scored six goals and set career highs with 19 assists and 25 points in just 45 games during the 2022-23 season with Nashville. If he can tap into that kind of offense but over a full season, he could end up cementing himself as a strong part of the Rangers' bottom six this upcoming campaign.

Nevertheless, it is going to be very interesting to see what kind of year Parssinen will put together for the Blueshirts this season. The possibility of him being a nice surprise for the Original Six club is certainly there.

