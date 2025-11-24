Rangers Getting Struck By The Injury Bug With Multiple Key Players Sidelined

The New York Rangers are beginning to get struck by the injury bug.

First off, Will Borgen was placed on injured reserve after missing the past four out of five games due to an upper-body injury that Mike Sullivan said the team would have to manage going forward.

Miller is day-to-day with an upper-body injury he suffered during the Rangers’ Thursday night game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Blueshirts captain already missed Saturday night's matchup in Utah, and Mike Sullivan confirmed that he won’t play on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Jonathan Quick appeared to be shaken up after a collision with Michael Carcone in the third period of the Rangers' 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth.

Rangers Recall Brett Berard And Dylan Garand Amid A Slew Of Injuries

The New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> have recalled Brett Berard and Dylan Garand from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

The 39-year-old goaltender did not practice on Monday, with Dylan Garand being called up from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, likely to replace the injured Quick.

Sullivan emphasized that Quick is currently being evaluated.

Vincent Trocheck was a surprising absence during Monday’s practice. The team sat him out due to precautionary reasons, as he’s dealing with an unknown injury.

The 32-year-old forward is a game-time decision ahead of Monday’s bout.

The Rangers called up Brett Berard from the AHL, who is slated to play with all of these injuries continuing to pile up.

Urho Vaakanainen will also be back in the lineup after the Rangers sent Scott Morrow back down to the Wolf Pack.