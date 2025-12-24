Rangers Go Into The Holiday Break On A High Note

Christmas comes but once a year.

Rangers victories – such as last night's remarkable third period comeback against the Capitals – are almost as rare.

The real Santa for New York was Washington goalie Logan Thompson who executed a classic "El Foldo" in the third period. Rangers goals came so fast and furiously that you had to wonder whether a Coney Island shooting gallery had been moved to Capital One Arena.

"Games before a big holiday like Christmas can be distracting to teams," says The Old Scout, "but the Rangers got their focus at the right time. Meanwhile, the Caps are fading fast, making the Met Division race tighter than ever."

Santa – or at least one of his emissaries – must have visited the Rangers room at the end of the second period. Why – did you ask?

Because, for one thing, the oft-slumbering Lafrenière emerged from his cocoon to actually look like the star he's being paid to be. Laffy got the winning goal in the 7-3 rout while ex-Cap Taylor Raddysh's pair of red lights was an even bigger surprise.

No matter. Two points are two points and are especially welcome with the Christmas Break now upon us. Perhaps the respite will allow Adam Fox and J.T. Miller to recover from their wounds.

What The Christmas Break Tells Us About The Rangers

The Rangers close a meaningful chunk of the season tonight in Washington leaving their followers in a state of uncertainty. Followers of the Beloved Blueshirts don't know what to make of what so far has been a Yo-Yo campaign.

Not to be overlooked is the fact that the Blueshirts managed only 20 shots on goal of which Leaky Thompson gave up six goals. Meanwhile Shesterkin did well enough at his end, considering that Washington hurled 32 shots at him.

"We did a real good job responding in the third period," concludes coach Mike Sullivan.

With a record of 19-16-4, the Rangers are right in the thick of the Met Division race; a vital fact not to be overlooked in the 82-game marathon.

All things considered, that's as good a Christmas gift Santa could bestow on this Yo-Yo of a hockey team.