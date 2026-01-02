Rangers Hoping To Use Winter Classic As A Way To Turn Around Their Season

The 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic comes at a critical point in the New York Rangers’ season.

As the Rangers stepped onto the ice at LoanDepot Park on Thursday afternoon ahead of their Friday night Winter Classic matchup against the Florida Panthers, a vibrant, joyous mood was evident among the team.

The Winter Classic only happens once a year, so the opportunity to play in an event of this magnitude is certainly not taken for granted.

“There's a certain level of excitement around these events that I think brings out the very best in our sport,” Mike Sullivan said. “I think it's such a privilege to have the opportunity to participate in these types of events. I think the league does a tremendous job in making each one of these unique in their own way… All of these events in my experience over the years are so unique, and I think the league does a great job in just embracing each venue and making each one of them different in how they play themselves out.

“I think for the players and their families, I think it's an opportunity to create lifelong memories. I think these types of events, players and coaches and all of us that have the privilege to participate in these types of events, we'll talk about these events 20 years from now.”

Players were laughing and smiling with one another as they got onto the ice with excitement and curiosity.

While the Rangers did partake in a practice, it was no ordinary one. A mixture of family members, media people, and fans surrounded the ice in what was more of a spectacle as opposed to a practice.

After the practice, the players were embraced by their family on the ice, some of whom got the special opportunity to skate with their kids, partners, and parents.

“It’s special,” Zibanejad said on being able to share the ice with his family. “I’ve been lucky enough to play a few of these events before. Each one of them is special in its own way. When you get to share those moments and share moments with your family and the ones close to you, it means a lot. It becomes a bigger thing than if you would. I’m just happy I get the opportunity to do so.”

Friday night’s matchup will also mark the first time the NHL is hosting an outdoor game in Florida.

When you think of any outdoor game and specifically the Winter Classic, the Sunshine State isn’t exactly the destination that likely comes to mind.

It’s truly a unique set of circumstances, which the Rangers seem to be embracing.

“I was pleasantly surprised maybe because just the perception of playing hockey outdoors in Florida at this time of year would suggest it's hard to keep ice,” Sullivan emphasized. “I thought it (the ice) was actually in pretty good condition given the circumstances. It's always a challenge in this type of an event. I thought it was pretty good today.”

Through all of the hoopla and spotlight that the Winter Classic presents, it’s hard to remember that there are still two points on the line that come from this game.

For the Rangers, this event couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. We are now just past the midpoint of the 2025-26 season, and New York’s play has been sporadic to say the least.

They currently sit with a 19-18-5 record and find themselves on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. Going into this matchup, they've also lost three consecutive games.

At this point in the season, every game and every point is so important.

If the Blueshirts continue to go down this rabbit hole of inconsistent play and if the playoffs are out of their reach by around the time of the trade deadline in March, Rangers general manager Chris Drury may be forced to take a selling approach and focus on accumulating assets for the future.

The Rangers are viewing the Winter Classic as an opportunity to reset and hope that it will be a turning point in their season.

“Obviously, against the two-time defending cup champions in a big stage, I think maybe it could help us get that ship going in the right direction,” said Adam Fox. “There's only so many games before the (Olympic) break, and then maybe the standings start to sort out a little bit. Some teams have to make decisions on which direction they're looking to go, so I think a good opportunity for us to get going here a little bit and have a good finish before the break.”

The entirety of 2025 was a difficult year to fathom for all involved with the Rangers. The team missed the playoffs during the 2024-25 campaign and despite making a substantial move during the offseason by hiring Mike Sullivan to be the team’s head coach, New York hasn’t shown signs that they could get back to Stanley Cup contending status.

However, 2026 is a new year, and it all starts with the Winter Classic.

“It’s opportunities like this. I think, looking back at how it's been, how it ended last season, how it's been this season so far, I think definitely,” Zibanejad said of whether the Rangers are using the Winter Classic as a way to change their perspective as a team. “Obviously, you don't want to be in that position to have that as a moment, but we're, we're in it now.

“Having this opportunity to play an outdoor game with all the families here, and a special game like this, obviously the two points mean a lot, but I think the two points add a lot more to the experience too.”