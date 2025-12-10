Rangers Place Adam Edström On LTIR

The New York Rangers have placed Adam Edström on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Edström suffered this injury during a practice, as he has now missed the past four games.

It’s unknown when or how Edström got hurt during practice.

On Tuesday, Mike Sullivan confirmed that the 25-year-old forward had begun skating on his own despite not practicing with the team.

“I think right now he's on a return to play protocol, which will involve both on ice and off ice,” Sullivan said of Edström’s status.

Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic reported that Edström hasn’t progressed as well as they were hoping, so the Rangers are going down the LTIR route.

Edström also missed a large chunk of the 2024-25 campaign with a lower-body injury.

This season, Edström has recorded two goals, two assists, and four points in 24 games, while averaging 9:34 minutes.