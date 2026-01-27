Rangers Reportedly Acquire Third-Round Pick In Exchange For Carson Soucy

According to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, the Rangers are sending Carson Soucy to the New York Islanders in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick.
This comes hours after Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic reported that a trade between the Rangers and Islanders involving Soucy was brewing.
Soucy was held out of the lineup on Monday night against the Boston Bruins due to roster management.
This would mark the first trade between the Rangers and Islanders since 2010, when the Rangers acquired defenseman Jyri Niemi in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
The Rangers acquired Soucy from the Vancouver Canucks ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline in exchange for a third-round pick, so this reported trade essentially nullifies what they gave up.
In 46 games this season, the 31-year-old defenseman has recorded three goals, five assists, and eight points, while averaging 17:13 minutes.