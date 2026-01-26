Trade Between The Rangers And Islanders Involving Carson Soucy Reportedly Brewing

According to Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic, a trade that sends Soucy to the New York Islanders is brewing.
Mercogliano adds that there’s no official announcement yet as they work out the particulars, but expect him to be held out of the lineup on Monday night against the Boston Bruins for roster management related reasons.
This mark the first trade between the Rangers and Islanders since 2010, when the Rangers acquired defenseman Jyri Niemi in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
The Rangers acquired Soucy from the Vancouver Canucks on March 6, 2025 in exchange for a third-round pick the team received in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights for Reilly Smith.
When talking about Soucy last year, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury emphasized that he envisions him being a part of the long-term plan for the Rangers.
“We think there's a lot of possibilities with Carson, whether it's (pairing) with Schneids or Foxy or Will (Borgen), or even having him on the right side at some point,” Drury said. “We'll see how it plays out. I'm glad we were able to get him. I was excited about the term, excited about the number.
“He's not a rental. He’s someone we could have in for the rest of the year and next year. I just like the overall game – the size, the skating, the sense, how he defends. We were able to do some homework on him the last couple weeks and we’re excited to get him with a piece we got in the Reilly Smith trade.”
Of course, Drury’s letter that was issued last week outlining the Rangers’ plan to retool the roster changes the direction of the franchise, hence Soucy’s standing with the team.
In 46 games this season, the 31-year-old defenseman has recorded three goals, five assists, and eight points, while averaging 17:13 minutes.