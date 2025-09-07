Rangers Top Prospect Is Big Breakout Candidate

With the 23rd overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the New York Rangers selected forward Gabe Perreault. Since then, he has been one of the Rangers' most promising prospects, and he is undoubtedly a breakout candidate to watch during the 2025-26 season because of it.



After signing his entry-level contract with the Rangers in late March, Perreault played in first five NHL games for the Blueshirts, where he recorded five shots. While he was held off the scoresheet, he showed promise early on and will be looking to build off of it during his first full professional season.

When looking at the success Perreault had at Boston College, it is hard not to feel optimistic about his future with the Rangers. In 37 games this past season for the school, he recorded 16 goals, 48 points, and a plus-28 rating. This was after he had 19 goals and 60 points in 36 games with BC during his freshman. With this, there is no question that he possesses good offensive upside and a high amount of skill.

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Perreault can make for the Rangers next season. If he breaks out, it would be great news for a Rangers club that is looking to get back into the playoffs in 2025-26.

