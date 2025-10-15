Rangers Try To Find Positives Despite Breaking Record For Longest Season-Opening Streak Without A Goal At Home

Bad puck luck may be the best word to describe the New York Rangers’ 2-0 loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

With this performance, the Rangers have surpassed the 2001-02 Panthers (155:17) for the longest season-opening streak without a goal at home.

“I don’t know if I should laugh or cry,” Mika Zibanejad said.

It’s been three home games, and the Blueshirts are yet to score a goal. However, it hasn’t been for a lack of effort or offensive aggressiveness from the Blueshirts.

In their 1-0 loss to the Capitals on Sunday night, the Rangers felt they dominated the hockey game, but ultimately just couldn’t find the back of the net.

After that loss, the team displayed a positive message given the effort put on display.

Tuesday night’s contest practically went exactly the same in terms of the Rangers generating an abundance of high-quality chances, but not being able to capitalize on them.

The Rangers outshot the Oilers 30-22 on the night and were playing an up-tempo style of hockey, putting one of the fastest teams in the NHL on their toes.

Despite a goal from Trent Frederic in the second period to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead, the Rangers didn’t seem to panic and kept playing their game, which led to chance after chance after chance.

It almost became laughable with each scoring opportunity the Rangers generated as they found a way to miss in the most mind-boggling ways.

The home crowd was ready to erupt all night, but the frustration continued to mount facing another scoreless outing.

There’s certainly an element of frustration, while there’s also a ton of hope beaming out of the Rangers’ locker room after their past two games.

"It's a unique situation, but let's not blow this out of proportion. … There's a lot of good. We're getting a lot of chances,” J.T. Miller said “This is a unique start to the season in the sense of, there have been games where we feel like we've really thrown a lot at the other team and we're not getting rewarded.

“So I think it's on us to make sure that the mindset stays the same in here, and we don't go off the grid to find something. We need to stay the course. Over time, the results will come.”

Last season, the Rangers struggled from a defensive standpoint, especially against the quicker teams.

Against the Oilers, the Rangers showed how much they’ve grown defensively. The dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl posed a grave threat, but the Rangers contained them to a certain extent, while also looking steadier in their own end.

Mike Sullivan feels that even without scoring a goal in two full games, his team is asserting control.

“We have to make sure that we don't get discouraged because there's a lot to like with our game over the last six periods,” Sullivan said. “I feel like we're controlling play. We’re controlling territory. We're limiting shots and scoring chances. We're generating a fair amount on our own at the other end of the rink. You can't always control whether the puck goes in the net or it doesn't, but I think if we just stay with it, and we don't get discouraged, we just get determined here, we're going to be, we're going to be okay.”

Mike Sullivan Preaches ‘Heightened Awareness’ Around Connor McDavid

The New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> face a difficult task on Tuesday night, up against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Rangers are playing a winning caliber of hockey, but things just haven’t quite gone their way; it’s that simple.

There isn’t an urgency from Sullivan’s end to make a whole lot of adjustments.

If you watch the Rangers now compared to one year ago, it’s easy to see that this is a completely different team in a positive way.

There’s a lot to be encouraged about, and if the Blueshirts stay the course, the goals will ultimately come with it.

“We just got to become more determined and the pucks will go in the net for us, but we have to continue to do the things that are allowing us to generate the looks that we're getting,” Sullivan said. “As long as we can do that, I believe these guys are too talented, and they're going to score goals.”

The Rangers will be back in action on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.