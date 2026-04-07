Rangers' Young Talent Bringing Energy To Close Out Season

Unless you are "Dreaming Of Jeanie "With The Light Brown Hair," don't for a minute believe that the Rangers mythical-mystical-melodramatic "Retool" can work via a trade.
"It can't happen that way," insists never-been-wrong-super-scout Jess Rubenstein, "because all the tradeable guys have 'no-trade' clauses in their contracts; with the exception of Alexis Lafrenière. With his deal, I'm not sure that there's a GM who'd want him. In other words his contract makes him difficult to move."
Which brings us to the young Blueshirt posse which recently rode into town causing – if nothing else – a commotion of sorts.
These hard riders include among others – Gabe Perreault, Tye Kartye, Noah Laba, Jaroslav Chmelar, and Adam Sykora.
"These guys bring lots of energy. We're all playing for something."
Hey, kid, see me after the season; and if you guys are still holding up the bottom of the Met Division; see me next October when wins REALLY COUNT!